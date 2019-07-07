Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Monarch Landing
Naperville, IL
Barbara Davis Smart

Barbara Davis Smart Obituary
Barbara Davis Smart, 92, of Naperville passed peacefully on June 21, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Jack, she is survived by her son, daughter and stepdaughter, Harlan/Nick (Terri Dubovich) Davis, Suzanne (Bill) Cassity and Martie (Ken) Grubbenhoff along with a host of family by blood and by heart. She lived each day to it's fullest giving to her family, community and country; loving figure skating, health, music, sports and travel. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14 at Monarch Landing, Naperville. For complete information visit: www.cremation-society.com/obituary
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
