Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Barbara Deckowitz

Barbara Deckowitz Obituary
Barbara Deckowitz nee Miller, 77. Beloved wife of Philip Deckowitz. Loving mother of Lyle Deckowitz, Andy (Lauren) Deckowitz and Susan (Brian) Katz. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra, Rianna and Gina Deckowitz and Leah and Becca Katz. Dear sister of Ray (Anna) Miller, Glenn (Wendy) Miller and Howard (the late Janice) Miller. Barbara was a kind and gentle woman and will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to know her. Service Wednesday, 10:30 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Love Leah Fund, (additional fund information is available by calling the funeral home) would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
