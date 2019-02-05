Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Barb was born November 25, 1959 in Chicago. She passed away peacefully February 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Barb is survived by her husband of 31 years, Steve; son, John; brother, Robert (Sarah) Ness; brothers in law, Michael (Debi) and James (Asun) DiBasilio; nieces, Brittany and Nicole; nephews, Scott and Brian; and many extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Betty Ness. Memorial visitation will be 9am until the prayer service at 1pm Saturday, February 9 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019
