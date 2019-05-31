|
It is with great sadness the family of Barbara Doppelt (daughter of the late Molly and Morris Zeidman) announce her passing on May 26th. The beloved wife (of deceased Alvin), mother, grandmother and friend, she will be remembered for her strength, wisdom and hearty laugh. Every gathering with her felt special. Card games and Florida will never be the same. She is survived by her children Bob Doppelt (Ellen), Pam Doppelt Schwartz, Paul Doppelt (Debbie), Cindy Freedland (Alan), Diann Sheridan (Paul), Julie Boyer (Jon), and her loving grandchildren Matthew (Anne), Erin (Jon), Dani, Sami (Gene), Haylee (Jason), Josh (Kendra), Isaac (Faith), Sara, Jason, Michael, Jack, Ezra, and Molly.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019