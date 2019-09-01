|
Barbara "Bobbi" Dosik, nee Becker, 89; devoted daughter of the late William and Florence Becker; beloved wife of the late Daniel; cherished mother of three sons and grandchildren. Graveside service Tuesday, Sept. 3, 12 PM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Journey Care Hospice Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct, Glenview, IL 60025. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019