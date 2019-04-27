Home

Barbara Laurin
Barbara Laurin, nee Drake, 88, passed away at home on April 9, 2019. Cherished mother of Christie Schneider, Dana Laurin, and Siri Laurin. Dear grandmother of Matthew Robison, Elise Robison, Brian Schneider, Lexi Schneider, and Olivia Schneider. Beloved daughter of the late Donald W. and Clara Wilcox Drake and sister of the late Donald Drake. Born in Aurora, IL, she lived most of her life in Arlington Heights, IL. After her daughters married, she went back to school and became a respiratory therapist at Northwest Community Hospital for 19 years. A lifelong lover of dogs, the Cubs, and books, after retirement she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and tutoring foreign students.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2019
