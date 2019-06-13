Home

Barbara "Barb" Duslak Obituary
Barbara Rabiej Duslak, 70, of Chicago passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9th.She was born in London, the daughter of Alojzy Rabiej and Helena Rabiej. She came to the United States as a small child, and was a graduate of The University of Illinois. She received her degree in 1970 and specialized in biochemistry. She was a proud supporter of the Polish community, and enjoyed yoga, meditation, and gardening. Surviving are a son, Mark Paul Duslak, a daughter-in-law, Nicole Duslak, a grandson Avery Duslak and granddaughter, Julia Duslak, all of Fruitland Park, Florida. Also surviving is a brother, John Rabiej of North Carolina, brothers and sisters-in law, and nieces and nephews. She was particularly close to Richard "Rick" Duslak, who was the identical twin of her husband, Robert "Bob" Duslak, who proceeded her in death. She was also proceeded in death by a brother, "Andy" Duslak. Friends may attend from 2:00-3:00 on Saturday, June 15th at the Barr Funeral Home, 6222 N. Broadway, Chicago. A service will be held at Barr at 3:00, and friends and family are invited back to the home afterward for a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peterson Garden Project.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019
