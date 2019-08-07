|
Barbara Eileen Connolly, of Chicago, died peacefully in her home on July 30 after a long illness. She was 69. A life-long resident of Rogers Park, she graduated from St. Scholastica HS, attended Mundelein College and National Louis University, earning aher degree in early childhood education. She taught Head Start for CPS, mostly in the Pilsen community. She retired from CPS in 2010 with over 30 years of service. She was a gifted teacher, she and had a positive impact on the lives of many students and families through her compassion and an uncanny ability to reach people.
Barb was always there for her family with a calm disposition and wise advice. As an avid reader and lover of classical music, theatre and film, she eagerly shared her passions with her many nieces and nephews, (earning the nickname, "Aunt Perfect.").
She will join her beloved parents, Joseph and Kathleen (nee O'Connor), and her dear sister Marianne in eternal rest. Barbara is survived by her siblings Carol (Beckett), Kathleen (Gale), William, Patricia (Sullivan), Michael, Joseph, and John; and as well as her precious nieces and nephews: Daniel, Marykate, Kevin, John, Patrick, Marianne, Kaity, Erin, Nicole and Theo.
Memorial services will be held August 24th at St. Ignatius Church (visitation at 10am, followed by Memorial Mass, at 11am). The family would appreciate Donations to the National Head Start Association or the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019