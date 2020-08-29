Barbara Encher (née Bonk), age 83, of Downers Grove, formerly of Chicago, passed peacefully on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of John Encher for nearly 62 years; Loving mother of Karen Encher Skala (Terry), (late) Susan Basta, Linda Koche (Gary). Cherished Grandma of Rebecca (Scott) Kaufmann, Crow Skala, Gregory (Jennifer) and Mitchell (Janessa) Basta, (late) Benjamin, Roger and Andrew Koche. Proud great-grandmother of Maxwell and Nathaniel Basta. Dearest sister of (late) Robert "Bob" (Sharon) Bonk. Alumna of Lourdes HS ('55), long-time member of B&B Ladies Bowling League and the Red Hat Society - Purple Dollies chapter. There be no services. A celebration of Barb's life will be held later.





