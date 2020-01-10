|
|
Barbara Everett, 95, of Harvey, passed away December 30, 2019. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on December 30, 1924 to Georgia Elumn and George Elumn, Sr. She attended Englewood high school and Wilson Jr College. She worked at the treasury department and retired from many years working at Montgomery Wards. She is the beloved wife of Louis Everett; loving mother of Valli Galbreath; cherished grandmother of Leon and Valena Galbreath; dear sister of George Elumn, Jr., Charles Elumn, Nancy McKinaey, Shirley Kitchen, Ron Elumn, Claudette Croom, and Albert Elumn; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10 from 2 to 6 pm at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 W. 159th Street, Harvey. The Wake will be Saturday, January 11 at 10 am and Funeral at 11 am at W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 W. 159th Street, Harvey.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020