Barbara F. Cummane (nee Mackay), 79, of Downers Grove, passed away June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas J.; loving mother of Marybeth (William) Provenzano, Caroline (Tim) Bean, Barbie (Tony) Provenzano, Thomas M., the late Debbie, Stephen (Angie), Kathy (Dean) Dawson; George Lales; proud grandmother of John, Joey, Anne, Christina, Amy, Allie, Kourtney, Christopher and Lynn; sister of Fran (Rick) Wilberg, Rob (Kathy) Mackay and the late Donald (Kathy) Mackay; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19, visitation will be privately held on Tuesday at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, Wheaton, IL. Funeral Mass will be privately held on Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Naperville, IL, followed by a private Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of a Barbara Cummane. Donations can be made to alz.org or Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.