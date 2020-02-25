Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Barbara Farkasch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Farkasch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Farkasch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Farkasch Obituary
Barbara Farkasch (nee Mandl) age 93, beloved wife of the late Josef. Loving mother of Joseph (Nancy) and Anthony (Lauren). Devoted grandmother of Jason (Heather), Jamie (Ryan) Gandurski, Christopher (Brianne) and David (Wendy). Great-grandmother of Aiden, Alex, Jake, Josh, Jonathan, Patrick, Jackson and Remington. Visitation Thursday 9am until time of Chapel Service 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 11am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -