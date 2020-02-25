|
|
Barbara Farkasch (nee Mandl) age 93, beloved wife of the late Josef. Loving mother of Joseph (Nancy) and Anthony (Lauren). Devoted grandmother of Jason (Heather), Jamie (Ryan) Gandurski, Christopher (Brianne) and David (Wendy). Great-grandmother of Aiden, Alex, Jake, Josh, Jonathan, Patrick, Jackson and Remington. Visitation Thursday 9am until time of Chapel Service 10:30am at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 11am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Joliet Area Hospice appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020