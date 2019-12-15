Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
Barbara Faulstick of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Bob; dear mother of Jim (Corrine) and Scott (Deanna) Pegoraro, Derek (Amelia) Faulstick and the late Michael Pegoraro; loving grandmother of Patti (Ron) Anderson, Lindsay, Alyssa, Maggie, Emma, Heidi and Molly; fond sister of Joyce and Jim (Pat) Parchuta. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 to 8 p.m. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
