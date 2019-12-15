|
Barbara Faulstick of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Bob; dear mother of Jim (Corrine) and Scott (Deanna) Pegoraro, Derek (Amelia) Faulstick and the late Michael Pegoraro; loving grandmother of Patti (Ron) Anderson, Lindsay, Alyssa, Maggie, Emma, Heidi and Molly; fond sister of Joyce and Jim (Pat) Parchuta. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3 to 8 p.m. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019