Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Feldman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Feldman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Feldman Obituary
Barbara Feldman nee (Weiner), 70, of Morton Grove, IL has passed in peace. Daughter of the late Arthur Weiner and Sylvia Weiner of Skokie, IL. Owner of Capital Rubber Corporation of Bensenville, IL. She is survived by her daughter Amy Feldman (Roslynn Schaefer) and her son Bryan Feldman (Heather Schwartz). Loving "fun-fun" to her grandchildren Cole and Tyler. Beloved sister to Rita Weiss (Weiner), Terry Weiner and Dennis Weiner. Cherished and devoted friend to many. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative NormaLeah.org <http://normaleah.org/>. Chapel service Thursday, April 25, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now