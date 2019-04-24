|
Barbara Feldman nee (Weiner), 70, of Morton Grove, IL has passed in peace. Daughter of the late Arthur Weiner and Sylvia Weiner of Skokie, IL. Owner of Capital Rubber Corporation of Bensenville, IL. She is survived by her daughter Amy Feldman (Roslynn Schaefer) and her son Bryan Feldman (Heather Schwartz). Loving "fun-fun" to her grandchildren Cole and Tyler. Beloved sister to Rita Weiss (Weiner), Terry Weiner and Dennis Weiner. Cherished and devoted friend to many. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative NormaLeah.org <http://normaleah.org/>. Chapel service Thursday, April 25, 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019