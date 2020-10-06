1/
Barbara Flaherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Flaherty, 80, loving daughter of the late Helen nee Jung and Thomas Flaherty. Beloved life-long friend of Bill Greener. Cherished cousin of Gene (the late Eleanor) Dorgan and their children, Steve (Pat) Dorgan, Liz Dorgan, the late Mary (the late Michael) Komanecki and the late Tom (Anamari) Dorgan. Dearest "Auntie Barb" to Peter (Maggie) Dorgan and their children Molly and Nate, Greg (Emily) Dorgan and their children Madeleine and Luke, Vince (Keisha), Michael and Eliana Dorgan. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin).*Space is limited to 50 people at a time*. Family & Friends will meet for Mass, Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Pascal Church (Irving Park & Melvina) *Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 75 people.* Please use the South door on Melvina (closest to the rectory) to enter. Interment Private. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved