Barbara Flaherty, 80, loving daughter of the late Helen nee Jung and Thomas Flaherty. Beloved life-long friend of Bill Greener. Cherished cousin of Gene (the late Eleanor) Dorgan and their children, Steve (Pat) Dorgan, Liz Dorgan, the late Mary (the late Michael) Komanecki and the late Tom (Anamari) Dorgan. Dearest "Auntie Barb" to Peter (Maggie) Dorgan and their children Molly and Nate, Greg (Emily) Dorgan and their children Madeleine and Luke, Vince (Keisha), Michael and Eliana Dorgan. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin).*Space is limited to 50 people at a time*. Family & Friends will meet for Mass, Thursday 10:00 AM at St. Pascal Church (Irving Park & Melvina) *Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 75 people.* Please use the South door on Melvina (closest to the rectory) to enter. Interment Private. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com