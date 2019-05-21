|
Barbara Frankel, nee Siegel, 91. Beloved wife of Dr. Bernard Frankel. Loving mother of Michelle (Jon) Sales, Robert Frankel, Debra (Barry Siegel) Frankel, Dr. Hal (Joyce) Frankel and the late Steven Frankel. Adored grandmother of Andrew (Ann), Elizabeth, Zachary (Hannah), Jennifer and the late Thomas. Proud great grandmother of Zeke, Sarah, Carter and Madeline. Dear sister of Dr. Burton (Jean) Siegel and the late Nannette (Dr. Jesse) Schessel, and the late Edward (the late Gert) Siegel. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Tuesday, 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019