Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara G. Croneigh


1929 - 2019
Barbara G. Croneigh Obituary
Barbara was born April 27, 1929 in Chicago to Harry and Gertrude Gustafson. She passed away peacefully at her home October 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara's source of joy and pride was her family, and their love for each other. Barbara is survived by her children, Cindy (John) Burrell, Sandy Jones, John (Petra) Croneigh, Marilyn (Michael) Soper, and Nancy (Robert) Caravello; grandchildren, Matthew (Tada), Mark, Cassia (Mike), Christy, Chandler, Kevin, Michelle (Mauricio), Benjamin, Caleb, Eddie, Jackson, Colby, Jessie, and Michael; great grandchildren, Vipin, Corbin, and Mirren; and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. Visitation will be 12pm until the funeral service at 2pm, Thursday October 17 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake Cook Road), Barrington. The burial will be held privately Friday October 18th. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, www.komen.org Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
