|
|
Giglio , Barbara Barbara E. Giglio Nee Gnutek. Dearly Beloved Wife of Michael. Loving Mother of Michael, Lisa (Will) Andrews, and Frank (Michele) Giglio. Cherished Grandmother of Stephanie, Geneva, Jenna, Alisha, Joey and Mia. Great-Grandmother of Noah and Ellie. Dear Sister of Thomas (Diane), Stephanie and Debbie Gnutek. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, June 19 from 10 A.M. until time of service 11 A.M. at Good Shephard Church, Naperville. Entombment Private.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019