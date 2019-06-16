Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shephard Church
Naperville, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shephard Church
Naperville, IL
View Map
Barbara Giglio Obituary
Giglio , Barbara Barbara E. Giglio Nee Gnutek. Dearly Beloved Wife of Michael. Loving Mother of Michael, Lisa (Will) Andrews, and Frank (Michele) Giglio. Cherished Grandmother of Stephanie, Geneva, Jenna, Alisha, Joey and Mia. Great-Grandmother of Noah and Ellie. Dear Sister of Thomas (Diane), Stephanie and Debbie Gnutek. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Memorial Visitation, Wednesday, June 19 from 10 A.M. until time of service 11 A.M. at Good Shephard Church, Naperville. Entombment Private.



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
