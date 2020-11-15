Barbara Gilbert passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 77 in Glenview, Illinois while receiving treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Helen Gilbert. She spent a happy childhood with her 2 brothers and 10 cousins who all lived on the same city block. She attended Nicholas Senn High School and went on to Syracuse University where she studied journalism and political science. Her subsequent career in journalism spanned over 50 years, primarily for publications in the floral trade. Notably, she served as editor and co-publisher of the nationally-distributed Floral and Nursery Times and most recently, as editor of The Professional Florist for the Great Lakes Floral Association. She loved to travel and her work took her to Holland on numerous occasions. Her visits to friends and relatives around the United States and overseas were a source of joy to all. Her other favorite activities included musical theater, bridge, reading and rooting for her beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. Barbara was blessed to have a multitude of loyal friends. Her kindness, generosity, intelligence, sense of humor and propensity for fun were treasured by all who knew her. Her good nature and fair-mindedness led to her selection as president of her condo association. Her volunteer activities included recording books for the blind. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers Richard (Andrea) Gilbert and David (Anne) Gilbert, her nieces Jami (Ben) Reinberg, Lisa (Josh) Woods and Bronwen (Eli) Houck, her nephews Huw (Tindley) Gilbert and Griffith (Kris) Gilbert, and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. A private family memorial will be planned at a later time. Remembrances in Barbara's name may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 954 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 305, Chicago IL 60607, www.lls.org
or the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview, IL 60025, www.glenviewpl.org/donate/
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.cjfinfo.com
.