1/1
Barbara Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Gilbert passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 77 in Glenview, Illinois while receiving treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Helen Gilbert. She spent a happy childhood with her 2 brothers and 10 cousins who all lived on the same city block. She attended Nicholas Senn High School and went on to Syracuse University where she studied journalism and political science. Her subsequent career in journalism spanned over 50 years, primarily for publications in the floral trade. Notably, she served as editor and co-publisher of the nationally-distributed Floral and Nursery Times and most recently, as editor of The Professional Florist for the Great Lakes Floral Association. She loved to travel and her work took her to Holland on numerous occasions. Her visits to friends and relatives around the United States and overseas were a source of joy to all. Her other favorite activities included musical theater, bridge, reading and rooting for her beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears. Barbara was blessed to have a multitude of loyal friends. Her kindness, generosity, intelligence, sense of humor and propensity for fun were treasured by all who knew her. Her good nature and fair-mindedness led to her selection as president of her condo association. Her volunteer activities included recording books for the blind. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers Richard (Andrea) Gilbert and David (Anne) Gilbert, her nieces Jami (Ben) Reinberg, Lisa (Josh) Woods and Bronwen (Eli) Houck, her nephews Huw (Tindley) Gilbert and Griffith (Kris) Gilbert, and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. A private family memorial will be planned at a later time. Remembrances in Barbara's name may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 954 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 305, Chicago IL 60607, www.lls.org or the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview, IL 60025, www.glenviewpl.org/donate/. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.cjfinfo.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved