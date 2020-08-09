Barbara Glynn

(nee Conroy)-Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Bernadette (Bernie) Stark, Mary (Brendan) Aldrich, Kathy (Jeff) Dorjath, and the late Michael (Nora) Glynn; proud and cherished grandmother of Kevin (Julie), Chris (Melissa) and Courtney Stark, Kellie, Brittany and Christopher Dorjath, and Michael Glynn; great grandmother of Madasyn, Chase, Kendall, Aedan, Gianna, Logan, and Ethan; proud twin sister of Mick (Sara); devoted sister of Colm (Helena), Padraig, and the late Mary (Jack) Cosgrove, John (Anne), Bridie (Paddy) Corbett, Margaret (Peter) O'Brien, Kathleen (Paddy) Tierney, and Anne (Michael) Coleman; friend of countless many. Native of Cornamona, Co. Galway, Ireland. Founding member and tireless volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center and Galway Fellowship Club. Visitation will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, distancing will be enforced by the church. There will be a limit to the number of people allowed for the Funeral Mass at 11:30 Please call the funeral home for reservations and instructions. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Follow the Mass on Facebook live @ Cooney Funeral Home. A very much deserved celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com