Barbara Glynn
(nee Conroy)-Beloved wife of Michael; loving mother of Bernadette (Bernie) Stark, Mary (Brendan) Aldrich, Kathy (Jeff) Dorjath, and the late Michael (Nora) Glynn; proud and cherished grandmother of Kevin (Julie), Chris (Melissa) and Courtney Stark, Kellie, Brittany and Christopher Dorjath, and Michael Glynn; great grandmother of Madasyn, Chase, Kendall, Aedan, Gianna, Logan, and Ethan; proud twin sister of Mick (Sara); devoted sister of Colm (Helena), Padraig, and the late Mary (Jack) Cosgrove, John (Anne), Bridie (Paddy) Corbett, Margaret (Peter) O'Brien, Kathleen (Paddy) Tierney, and Anne (Michael) Coleman; friend of countless many. Native of Cornamona, Co. Galway, Ireland. Founding member and tireless volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center and Galway Fellowship Club. Visitation will be held at St. Robert Bellarmine Church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, distancing will be enforced by the church. There will be a limit to the number of people allowed for the Funeral Mass at 11:30 Please call the funeral home for reservations and instructions. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Follow the Mass on Facebook live @ Cooney Funeral Home. A very much deserved celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I was so sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. Ar Dheis De go raibh a Anam Dhilis
Helen O'Neill, Menlough
Friend
August 7, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Becky Sweeney
August 7, 2020
Barbara was a true lady and epitomized the grace and class of her generation of women who immigrated here. She was a pure joy to be around. Although we were many years apart, she always treated me like an equal and with respect during all the time I spent at the Heritage Center. We shared many a laugh together as well volunteering at Irish Fest and countless other events. She will be missed and leaves a big hole at the Center.
Bob McNamara
Friend
August 7, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Glynn
August 7, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jane glynn
August 7, 2020
She was truly a Beautiful Irish soul who raised a Great bunch of Kids. May She Rest In Peace.
Grace Kuffell
Friend
August 7, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barbara Conroy
