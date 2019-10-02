Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Barbara Greenberg nee Wilks, 75, beloved wife of Gerry for 53 years; loving mother of Lauri Greenberg (Jen Wainz), David (Krista) Greenberg, Deborah (Troy) Eddy and the late Marc Greenberg; cherished Nana of Ian, Hayden, Jackson, Carson and Cora; dear sister of the late Rodna Mathus; fond sister-in-law of Sharon Greenberg; beloved aunt, cousin and friend. Chapel service, Friday, 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MPN Research Foundation. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
