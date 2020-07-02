Barbara "Babs" Oliver passed away at home the morning of June 22, 2020. Babs was born in Clayton, Missouri on August 16, 1929. She was one of the first residents of Country Club Hills, living there neary 62 years with her family. Babs has been reunited with her loving husband, Bud, and her first born daughter, Christine. She leaves behind daughter Laurie, sons, Thomas and Michael, and daughter-in-law Wendy. She has been Grandma to many dogs over the years, currently Layla, Sadie Mae, and Zuzu Bear. Barbara graduated from University of Missouri and University of Illinois. She was known to most as an educator. She taught in Country Club Hills for 35 years and then sat on the School Board for another 8 years. Babs was also known for her beautiful soprano voice. She started singing at an early age, performing with a "big band" before she was legally allowed to be in the clubs. Many found her rendition of My Buddy at the annual Country Club Hills Memorial Day service to be particularly moving and often tear producing. She also shared her voice with the congregation of the United Christian Church in which she was a charter member. She was an avid reader and continued her daily habit of working the crossword puzzle in the Trib right through Sunday. Her kind and loving heart was visible to all and she will be loved and remembered for many years to come. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Clara Haxton and brother Dale Haxton, sister-in-law Barbara Haxton survives. She was Aunt Babs to many, both family and friends. A memorial service is being planned for August at the United Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Country Club Hills.