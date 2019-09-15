|
Barbara H. Paczkowski, nee Gerras, 67, beloved wife of the late Edward; devoted Mom of her dog Ernie and the late Bubba, Gator, Angel and Lucifer. Also survived by loving family, friends and neighbors. Cremation and Interment at St. Mary Cemetery Private. Memorial visitation Weds., Sept 18, 2019, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. In lieu of flowers, memorials to an animal rescue facility of your choice will be appreciated. Info 708-636-1200 or www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019