Barbara H. Wisowaty,91 (nee Berek) beloved wife of the late Lawrence Frank, loving mother of Barbara Ann (Carl Strom), David Michael (Catherine), Daniel Edward (Alma), Damian Adam (Kathy Lynn), grandmother of 14, step-grandmother of 4, great-grandmother of 21, step great-grandmother of 5, great great-grandmother of 2 , sister of Beatrice (Chester) Parks, sister in-law of Jewel (Thomas) Berek and cousin of Lorraine (Walter) Kedzior, sister of the late Albert Edward Berek, the late Edward Albert Berek, the late Eugene Berek, the late Thomas Berek. Visitation 10-12 PM (noon) Saturday Nov.16, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Memorials to Mayo Clinic Foundation at www.mayoclinic.org. For info visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019