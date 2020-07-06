Barbara H. Wolken, nee Hankin, age 92, of Northbrook, formerly of Wilmette; beloved wife for 61 years of the late Milton S. Wolken; loving mother of Benay (Jonathan) Stein and Benji (Gwen) Wolken; adored grandma of Jenna (Lou Mendoza) Stein, Marlee Stein, Joshua, Adam, and Jordan Wolken. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 3:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ORT AMERICA, www.ortamerica.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.