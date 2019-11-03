|
Barbara Haas Salstrand, of Barrington, passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at her home at the age of 89. She was born Mar. 10, 1930 in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Carl August and Bertha (nee Lubbe) Haas; devoted wife of nearly 65 years to the late Jack Morris Salstrand; loving mother of Eric (Mary Nell Murphy) Salstrand, Christine Salstrand Smith, Karen Salstrand, Mark (Lorraine) Salstrand, and Sarah (John) Poletto; proud grandma of Eric Smith, Sam, Rachel, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Mark Salstrand, Elena, Jack, Joseph, and Anna Poletto; cherished great-grandma of 12; dear sister of the late Mary Ann, Theresa, Carol, Lawrence, Bernard, Roger, Ralph, and Thomas. Visitation will be held Fri., Nov. 8, from 9 AM with a funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St., (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019