Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 Ela St., (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Anne Catholic Community
120 Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Salstrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Haas Salstrand


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Haas Salstrand Obituary
Barbara Haas Salstrand, of Barrington, passed away Oct. 30, 2019 at her home at the age of 89. She was born Mar. 10, 1930 in Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Carl August and Bertha (nee Lubbe) Haas; devoted wife of nearly 65 years to the late Jack Morris Salstrand; loving mother of Eric (Mary Nell Murphy) Salstrand, Christine Salstrand Smith, Karen Salstrand, Mark (Lorraine) Salstrand, and Sarah (John) Poletto; proud grandma of Eric Smith, Sam, Rachel, Jacob, Elizabeth, and Mark Salstrand, Elena, Jack, Joseph, and Anna Poletto; cherished great-grandma of 12; dear sister of the late Mary Ann, Theresa, Carol, Lawrence, Bernard, Roger, Ralph, and Thomas. Visitation will be held Fri., Nov. 8, from 9 AM with a funeral Mass beginning at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St., (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -