Barbara "Babs" Halloran, nee Gibson. Beloved wife of the late Neal J. Halloran. Loving mother of Terence (Amy), Thomas (Sherill), Timothy and the late Patricia Ann Halloran. Cherished grandmother of Kathleen (John), Kevin (Laura), John, Patricia, Thomas, Jr., Sean, Liam, Timothy, Jr. and great grandmother of Rory and Ella. Adored daughter of the late Thomas L. and Dorothy "Dot" Gibson. Dear sister of the late Virginia "Ginger" Gibson. Sister in law of the late Roger, Sheila Kreppein and Rev. Eugene Halloran O.P. In lieu of flowers donations to the of Illinois, 215 W. Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654, would be appreciated. Funeral Friday May 24th , 10:00am from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to St. Mary of the Woods Church for Mass at 10:30am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Babs' memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 22 to May 23, 2019