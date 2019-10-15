|
Barbara Hoehne Lyon 91, beloved wife of the late Tom Lyon, loving mother to Susan Harrington, Scott (Chris) Lyon, Bruce (Mary Alice) Lyon and David (Cathryn) Lyon, grandmother to Scott (Alyssa) Harrington, Erik (Rosena) Harrington, Sean Harrington, Matthew (Bianca) Lyon, Alexie (Ray) Koo, Thomas (Heather) Lyon, Amy Lyon, Walt Lyon, Maggie Lyon, Peter Lyon, Will Lyon and Jonathon Lyon, great grandmother of John Harrington, Emerson Lyon and Sabrina Lyon passed away on October 3, 2019. Born in Chicago and a graduate of New Trier High School and Vassar College she was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a lifelong volunteer in the Wilmette community and in numerous civic organizations. She supported her children being a PTA president, Great Books leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout leader and numerous other activities. The family will hold a private service. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette where she was an active member for 80 years.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019