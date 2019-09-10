|
|
Barbara J. Campbell, age 87, Beloved wife of the late Jerry Campbell; Loving mother of Thomas (Terri) Campbell, Patricia Campbell (Christy Stevens), Therese Campbell and the late Jerry "Soupy" Campbell; Proud grandma of Brian, Maggie and Tommy; Also loved by many nieces and nephews; She will be missed by her most faithful canine companion Reilly; Visitation Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, September 12, 2019 10:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago: Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Donations to the appreciated; For Funeral info 708-422-270, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019