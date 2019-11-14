Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Barbara J. Corless Obituary
Barbara J. Corless nee Chmelar, beloved wife of the late John J., Retired Deputy Chief , Area 3 C.P.D.; loving mother of Donald E. (Nancy Joy), John P. (Diane), and the late Sharon; fond grandmother of Kathleen Corless (Sam Krasnik) and John W. (Jessica) Corless; proud great-grandmother of Isidore and August Krasnik; best friend of Pat Townsend. Visitation at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3 to 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Interment Private (708)425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
