Age 80, of Park Ridge, IL, passed away on January 28. She was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas N. and Anne (nee Young) Dunlavy and the loving sister of Mary and Sister Maristella, O.P. and the late Thomas M. and Donald J. Dunlavy. She was loved by her sister-in-law, June Dunlavy and numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great -grand nieces and nephews (including three nephews, one grand niece and one grand nephew, who preceded her in death). Barbara leaves behind many life-long friends from her times of employment at the FBI, Chicago Office and Arthur Anderson of Chicago ,as well as many dear friends from St. Paul of the Cross Parish. A Memorial Mass will be held 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul of the Cross Church on Saturday February 15th. For info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020