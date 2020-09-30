1/1
Barbara J. Frankston
1940 - 2020
Barbara J. Frankston of Skokie, 80, passed away on Monday, September 28th surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on May 4th, 1940, in Chicago, IL to Nathan & Isabel [Edelman] Miller. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred M. Frankston; her brother Stanton [Peggy] Miller; her children Lawrence Kyle Frank, Pamela [Michael] Gordon, & Janet [Scott] Lorin; her grandchildren Andrew, Leah, Matthew, Isaac, & Charlize. Barbara's greatest joy was being with her family. A private graveside service will be held. To join the service via livestream: on Thursday, October 1st at 11:55 am, search for The Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook Page, then scroll down to Barbara's name to watch the service. For information: call 847-256-5700. Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to the Pancreatic Research Fund, Northwestern University, attn: Dr. Bentrem, suite 21-100, Galter Pavilion, 675 N. St. Clair, Chicago, IL 60611.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
