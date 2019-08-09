|
|
Barbara J. Hanslik, age 97, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away August 6, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1922 in Los Gatos, CA. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 ½ years, Karel Hanslik. She is survived by her loving children, Virginia (John) Donatell of Naperville, and Jim (Chris) Hanslik of Warrenville; her cherished grandchildren, Sarah (Andrew) Homrok, Amy (Noah) Pearson, Brian (Catie) Hanslik, and Taylor (Chris) Pelenis and seven great-grandchildren. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Barbara's life, memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 9:30-11:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019