Barbara J. Hofbauer, nee Kotas, 73. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Hofbauer, CPD. Loving mother of Janet (Neil) Doherty, Susan (David) Melcher and Michael, CPD (Valerie) Hofbauer. Proud grandmother of Julia, Dan and Colin Doherty, Mara, the late Washburne Melcher and Jacob and Evan Hofbauer. Dear sister of Joan Kotas, Patricia (Joseph)Wilson, Philip (Monica) Kotas, Linda (Randy) Reynolds and Joseph (Diane) Kotas. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, July 18. 2019 at the Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge IL from 4 – 8 pm. Funeral Friday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 am at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy Center, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 or The Evans Scholar Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029 appreciated. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019