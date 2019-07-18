Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
10233 S. Central Park
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
1945 - 2019
Barbara J. Hofbauer Obituary
Barbara J. Hofbauer, nee Kotas, 73. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Hofbauer, CPD. Loving mother of Janet (Neil) Doherty, Susan (David) Melcher and Michael, CPD (Valerie) Hofbauer. Proud grandmother of Julia, Dan and Colin Doherty, Mara, the late Washburne Melcher and Jacob and Evan Hofbauer. Dear sister of Joan Kotas, Patricia (Joseph)Wilson, Philip (Monica) Kotas, Linda (Randy) Reynolds and Joseph (Diane) Kotas. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place Thursday, July 18. 2019 at the Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge IL from 4 – 8 pm. Funeral Friday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 am at Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park where Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Misericordia/Heart of Mercy Center, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 or The Evans Scholar Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029 appreciated. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 708-422-2700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019
