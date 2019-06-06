BARBARA JEAN HOLTZ, née Ward, age eighty-three, passed away after a battle with cancer on June 4th, 2019, at her home in Orland Park, Illinois. She was born December 24th, 1935 in Jetmore, Kansas, to Edward and Dorothy "Helen" Ward. She graduated Thornton High School in 1953, and married Robert Holtz at Our Savior Lutheran Church on March 5th, 1955. She worked at People's Gas in the Engineering Department, where she met her husband Bob on a company golf outing. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Tinley Park and an amazing, kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Robert Holtz; her children, Bonnie Atkinson and her husband John; John Holtz and his wife Sherri; and Sandra Wallace and her husband Michael, and by her grandchildren Emily, Caitlin, Hope, and Patrick Atkinson; Ryan Wallace and his wife, Angela; Morgan Bennau, Rickey Delette, his wife LaToya, and their children Jayden and Carter Delette. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Lying-in-state Saturday 9:00 A.M. until time of services 11:00 at Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park. Interment Fairmont-Willow Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. 8301 W. 191st St. Tinley Park, IL 60487 appreciated. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary