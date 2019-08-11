Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
460 Lake St
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Pilgrim Congregational Church
460 Lake St
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Barbara J. Houha nee Olsen, age 87, of Oak Park, passed away on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Juliet (Kevin) Stantz, Allison (Patrick Olson) Houha, Leonard (Loreen) Houha, and Andrew (Cheri) Houha and the late Elizabeth; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Clare Olson, Daniel and Steven Stantz, Elaine, Bradley and Lindsey Houha, and Leonard, Nathan and David Houha; dear sister of the late Harold (Patricia) Olsen; beloved daughter of the late Hjalmer and Florence Olsen; former wife and dear friend of the late Leonard J. Houha. A celebration of her life to be held, Friday, August 16 from 5:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m., followed by a light reception at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park . Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the . Funeral info: www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
