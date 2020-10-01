Barbara J. Hunter, nee Blender, 79, beloved wife of the late Marvin; loving mother of Darren Hunter (Beth Weis) and Lori (Oliver) Kapp; cherished Nana of Haley and Bryan Kapp; devoted daughter of the late Sylvia and Saul Blender; dear sister of Howard (Angelina) Blender; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Giant Cell Arteritis Fund at the Vasculitis Foundation and the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
