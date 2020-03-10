|
|
Barbara J. Keiner beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Melissa (Joe) Stewart and George Jr (Adrienne) ; dearest grandmother of Sophia, Clark, Miles. and Penelope; beloved daughter of the late Grace and Joe Arker; dear sister of Joe Arker, Mary Gorny, and Kim Oliver; also fond sister in law, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Thursday 10 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St. to St Francis Borgia Church for a 10:30 AM mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM-9 PM. Member of Chicago Catholic Ephphatha and St Francis Borgia Deaf Center. In lieu of flowers donations to the Swoboda Deaf Center preferred. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020