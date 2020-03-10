Home

Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St Francis Borgia Church

Barbara J. Keiner


1948 - 2020
Barbara J. Keiner Obituary
Barbara J. Keiner beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Melissa (Joe) Stewart and George Jr (Adrienne) ; dearest grandmother of Sophia, Clark, Miles. and Penelope; beloved daughter of the late Grace and Joe Arker; dear sister of Joe Arker, Mary Gorny, and Kim Oliver; also fond sister in law, many nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral Thursday 10 AM from the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St. to St Francis Borgia Church for a 10:30 AM mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3 PM-9 PM. Member of Chicago Catholic Ephphatha and St Francis Borgia Deaf Center. In lieu of flowers donations to the Swoboda Deaf Center preferred. 773-625-3444
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
