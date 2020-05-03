Barbara J. King, nee Wellborn, age 81, beloved wife for 49 years to the late Gerald J. "Jerry" King (2010). Loving mother of Sharon (Lee) Pielemeier, Kathy (Michael) Evans, and Jean (Stan) Gralewski. Cherished grandmother of John Pavloski, Kevin (Colleen) Pavloski, and Megan Ditzler. Dearest great-grandmother of Hunter and Joe. Preceded in death by her siblings: Alene Miles, Marion O'Rourke Gloria Linhart, Orin "Sonny" Wellborn, Jr., and Joyce Baker. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Heart Association are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.