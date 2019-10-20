Home

Barbara Jean Leys, 68, of Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, Professor of Education, passed away October 13, 2019. After earning her B.S. in Early Childhood Education from UW/Milwaukee and her M.S. Ed. from National-Louis University, Barbara stayed at NLU where she taught and served as Director of the Center for Learning and liaison to Chicago's Academy for Urban School Leadership, where she served as Director of Professional Dev't and University Training, all while earning her Ed. D. in Education Psychology/Human Learning and Development. She taught at Chicago State University until retirement. Beloved wife of 34 years to Larry Gene Wachsmuth, daughter of Elizabeth Heinen Leys and the late Calvin John Leys, dear sister of John and Jim (Dawn) Leys, Estelle (Rick) Pershbacher, and Jan Medina. Faithful companion of Paris the Doberman Pinscher. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Gateways to Opportunity, 866-697-8278, www.ilgateways.com. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
