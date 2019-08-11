|
Barbara J. Linsner, nee Baron, age 81, passed away Tuesday August 7, 2019 at her residence in the Carillon Community of Plainfield, formerly of Romeoville. Barbara is survived by her loving children Mark (Vicki) Worm, Patricia (Michael) Witt, Kenneth Worm, Jeffrey (Christine) Worm and Karen (Daniel) Langan; siblings Dennis (Sheila) Baron, John Baron and Debbie (Lionel) Martinez; grandchildren Krystal (Joe) Salzsieder, Scott Witt, Stephanie (significant other Michael) Witt, Shannon (fiancée Timothy Stephans) McCrory, Joshua Worm, Megan Worm and Jacob Langan; great grandchildren Ethan and Janessa Salzsieder also numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Donald Worm; parents Edward and Regina Baron also a brother James Baron. A memorial visitation will take place Saturday August 17, 2019 from 9 am until the time of the memorial service 11 am at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Services conclude at the funeral home. (www.andersonmemorialhomes.com) (815) 886-2323
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019