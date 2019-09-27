|
Barbara J. Matousek. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret, nee Spinner. Beloved sister of Jim (Peaches) Matousek and the late Joanne (late Jerry) Gotsch. Favorite Auntie Barb to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Retired from the Chicago Public Schools after dedicating 35 years to teaching mathematics at Prosser Career Academy and Mather High School. Barb earned her Bachelor's Degree from Mundelein College and Master's Degree from Loyola University. Besides her family, Barb thoroughly enjoyed travel, fishing and anything Disney. Visitation Sunday September 29, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, September 30, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Individual Advocacy Group, www.individualadvocacygroup.com. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
