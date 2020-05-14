Barbara Jipson Matt died May 9, 2020, in Bettendorf, Iowa, after a long illness.
Barbara Jo Jipson was born in Oelwein, Iowa, on March 24, 1927, to Raymond and Clara Jipson. The family moved to Dubuque and then settled in Elkader, IA, where Barbara loved growing up along the banks of the Turkey River. From a young age, she was an avid reader and a gifted and creative writer, musician, and artist and developed an abiding commitment to peace and social justice, which she carried through her life.
She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Iowa in 1949, with a degree in English and was part of the University's Undergraduate Writers' Workshop. She later took graduate courses at the University of Chicago.
She began her career reporting for the Clayton County Register. After college, she moved to Chicago, where she worked as a writer/editor for American Family Magazine, a writer/producer for the University of Illinois at Navy Pier's educational TV shows on WTTW and WBBM, and a writer/editor for Science Research Associates. She also worked for Downers Grove Public Schools and College of DuPage.
In 1957, she met Joseph Matt, a research chemist, at the Chicago Council on Foreign Relations. They married in 1961. They were avid photographers and for 17 years showed their work at art fairs across the Midwest. Barbara also continued writing, working for years on a 700-page novel about race and religion in the 1960s, which is almost done.
In Chicago, she embraced the excitement, diversity, and variety of the city, and particularly Hyde Park. She was an activist, marching for civil rights in the 1950s and 60s, in anti-nuclear protests in the 1980s, and in protests against both Iraq wars. She attended her last protest in her wheelchair, proudly holding a sign declaring "90-year-old for Science (It helped me reach this age)." She also volunteered for many political campaigns.
She was a member of the Downers Grove Friends Meeting, AAUW, Jackson Park Camera Club, and many book groups. She attended the YMCA's Silver Sneakers until age 89.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Wayne Jipson. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth "Betsy" Matt Turner (Jonathan) of Bettendorf, IA and Susan Jipson Matt (Luke Fernandez) of Ogden, UT, and grandsons Alexander and Joshua of Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the Downers Grove Friends Meeting or Sierra Club. Condolences and contact info for an online memorial service may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.