Barbara J. Murphy nee Zolna, B.S.R.N., MBA. age 80, of Lombard, formerly of Downers Grove for 50 years. Funeral Services Thursday, July 2, prayers 9:30 AM Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard, to Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St, Lombard, for 10 AM Mass. Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 3 – 8 PM. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Thomas D., retired C.F.D.; loving mother of Tom J. Murphy, Jean Marie (Oscar) Tuscano, James Robert Murphy, Patti Dee Murphy-McMahon, Colleen Marie Murphy, Maribeth (Mark) Millett, and Michael Anthony Murphy; grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 3; sister of Robert (Luce) Zolna. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.