Barbara J. Pryzdia (nee Karolak), beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Linda Clancy, Beverly (Joseph) Olvera, Ray Bartkowiak, Laura Bartkowiak, and Christopher Pryzdia; cherished grandmother of 11; dearest great grandmother of 11. Visitation Sunday 12 Noon until time of Funeral Service 4:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Private. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320