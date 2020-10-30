1/
Barbara J. (Karolak) Pryzdia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Pryzdia (nee Karolak), beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Linda Clancy, Beverly (Joseph) Olvera, Ray Bartkowiak, Laura Bartkowiak, and Christopher Pryzdia; cherished grandmother of 11; dearest great grandmother of 11. Visitation Sunday 12 Noon until time of Funeral Service 4:30 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459 Interment Private. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-636-2320



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved