|
|
Devoted wife of the late Gerald "Jerry"; Loving mother of Joan (Gilbert) Gizowski, Jean (Donald Jr.) Van Witzenberg, and Tim Ralson; Proud grandma of Angela, James, Christine, and Erika; Cherished great-grandma of 3; Beloved sister of the late John (Marie) Kandyba; Dear sister-in-law of Kay Ralson; Fond aunt and great-aunt of many; All Funeral Services are Private, and a Memorial Mass, in honor of Barbara, will take place at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020