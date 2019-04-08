Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Barbara Spano
Barbara J. Spano

Barbara J. Spano, age 81, formerly of Evergreen Park. Loving mother of Julie (Mark) Kral, Judy (John) Hendricks and John (Kim) Spano. Devoted grandmother of Mark, Allison, Matthew, Jena, Katie and Josh. Great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Wednesday 2pm to 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Funeral and interment are private. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019
