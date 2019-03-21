|
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Straub, Sr. Loving mother of Donna (Jim) Rohrlack, and Joseph (Theresa) Straub, Jr. Proud grandmother of James (Amy), Stephanie, Justine(Mike), and Joe. Cherished great grandmother of Justin, Hayden, Henry, Alden, and Leo. dear sister of the late Oliver, Muriel, Beverly, Charles, and Ralph. Aunt and Great Aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. Funeral Friday, March 22, 2019 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to appreciated. For info please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019