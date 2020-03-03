Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church

Barbara J. Young

Barbara J. Young Obituary
Barbara J. Young (nee Wolfowicz) age 77, beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Fr. Richard O.S.A. and Steven C.P.D. (Elisabet). Devoted grandmother of Meagan, Victoria and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Nancy (Donald) McCullough. Funeral Friday 10:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. Retired clerk for the Cook County Assessor. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
