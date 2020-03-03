|
Barbara J. Young (nee Wolfowicz) age 77, beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Fr. Richard O.S.A. and Steven C.P.D. (Elisabet). Devoted grandmother of Meagan, Victoria and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Ava. Dear sister of Nancy (Donald) McCullough. Funeral Friday 10:45am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm to 8pm. Retired clerk for the Cook County Assessor. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020