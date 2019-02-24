Home

Barbara J. Yucuis Obituary
Barbara J. Yucuis Age 81 Late of Midlothian. Beloved wife of Gerald Yucuis. Loving mother of Linda (David Carpenter) Yucuis, Michael Yucuis, Chuck (Kim) Yucuis, Mary (Robert) Nelis, Mark (Cathy McGuinn) Yucuis, Laura (Joe) Gross and the late Jennifer Yucuis. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Jerry (Judy) Boyd. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral Tuesday 9:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2 – 8 PM. For more information and online registration www.hickeyfuneral.com or 708-385-4478.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
